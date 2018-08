GREENVILLE – Edison State Community College’s Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday for their annual strategic planning retreat.

The retreat will be held from 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m. with a brief business meeting to be held at 3 p.m.

There will be no August 2018 Board of Trustees meeting.

The retreat will be held at Chenoweth Trails, located at 440 Greenville Nashville Road, Greenville.