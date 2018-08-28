2018-19 MVCTC student ambassadors prepared to visit partner schools

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center has 44 senior students who will serve as student ambassadors during the 2018-19 school year.

These students learn leadership skills and public speaking to represent MVCTC as spokespersons for the school.

The MVCTC student ambassadors visit the 27 MVCTC partner school districts in the fall to share their experiences, career technical programs and career goals with high school sophomores. All of the sophomores from the 27 partner schools have the opportunity to select two career programs to visit at MVCTC during the annual Sophomore Career Days in November.

For more information about Sophomore Career Days or visiting MVCTC, call 937-854-8056.

MVCTC student ambassadors for the 2018-2019 school year are:

• Kwestion Ahmad, computer coding and web applications student from Trotwood-Madison

• Melissa Allen, animal care and management student from Brookville

• Makayla Allen, graphic commercial art student from Twin Valley South

• Carley Asher, veterinary science student from Preble Shawnee

• Nikita Brown, sports medicine student from Vandalia-Butler

• Cherrell Captain, architectural design student from Miamisburg

• Allen Christman, biotechnology student from Ansonia

• Ayriona Colvin, sports management and marketing student from Northridge

• Christopher Conarroe, construction carpentry student from Valley View

• Chloe Costello, pre-nursing student from Northmont

• Riley Cruse, early childhood education student from Tri-County North

• Kasi Durham, health occupations student from Bethel

• Ann Frazier, health occupations student from Valley View

• Brennan Halderman, retail agriculture services student from Eaton

• Brooklyn Harrod, sports medicine student from Twin Valley South

• Adriana Hodapp, criminal justice student from Eaton

• Samuel Hunter, welding student from Tipp City

• Karli Jacobs, firefighter/EMS student from Miami East

• Amanda Jeffers, pre-nursing student from Mississinawa Valley

• Olivia Keihl, business ownership student from Arcanum

• Trinity Konwiczka, natural resource management student from Mississinawa Valley

• Noah Law, auto collision student from Tipp City

• Jordan Lockhart, electrical trades student from Northmont

• Cameron McCormick, computer repair and technical support student from Northridge

• Nathan Mescher, heavy equipment operator student from Versailles

• Belinda Pate, auto services student from Miamisburg

• Lillian Pietrzak, medical office management student from New Lebanon

• Emma Price, cosmetology student from Tri-Village

• Kiara Reese, culinary arts student from Miamisburg

• Jordan Rhoades, heating, ventilation and air conditioning student from Franklin Monroe

• Megan Rinderle, medical lab assisting student from Versailles

• Lucas Roush, architectural design student from Huber Heights

• Ryan Smith, aviation maintenance technician student from Huber Heights

• Justin Stephens, computer network engineering student from Trotwood-Madison

• Lainee Stiver, media and video production student from Valley View

• Chace Trent, agriculture and livestock production student from Tipp City

• Megan Trittschuh, pre-nursing student from Milton-Union

• Katie Trout, digital design student from Carlisle

• Caden Vance, robotics and automation student from Valley View

• Carter Ward, graphic commercial art student from Ansonia

• Miles Warren, graphic commercial photography student from National Trail

• Springg White, cosmetology student from West Carrollton

• Derek Winner, precision machining technology student from Brookville

Kirsten Zink, dental assistant student from Franklin Monroe

For more than 45 years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults and organizations in the Miami Valley.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.