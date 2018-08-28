Shadia Jallaq, Susan Manchester highlight Greenville BPW meeting

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club will feature two speakers, Shadia Jallaq and Susan Manchester, for its September meeting.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Community located at 750 Chestnut, Greenville.

Legislative committee members, Gail Snyder (chair), Betty Kosier, Diane Delaplane, Peggy Foutz, Kasey Christian and Jennifer Fleagle will host the meeting.

Jallaq, an alumna of The Ohio State University, graduated cum laude with degrees in political science and international studies. She manages Programs for Ohio Women Empowered to Represent. The POWER initiative at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs includes NEW Leadership Ohio and Ready to Run-Campaign Training for Women.

Jallaq will discuss the importance of having political discussions without being divisive in order to find common ground so practical solutions can be found to move things forward.

Manchester (R-Waynesfield) is running for state representative of Ohio’s 84th House District and has received the endorsement of U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Manchester is an anti-abortion, pro-Second Amendment fiscal conservative who believes in the power of people and communities to create opportunities for each other. She grew up on her family’s farm outside of Waynesfield, attended Ohio State University and then worked for Rep. Jordan in Washington, D.C. for nearly five years.

Manchester will speak about her experiences working in Washington and what led her to run for state representative.

The meeting is open to the public. The cost for the dinner is $12 per person. Individuals should RSVP by noon Sept. 10 by contacting Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance.com.