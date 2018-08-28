Coffee class scheduled at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Public Library will host a representative from The Coffee Pot in Greenville as he presents a class all about coffee.

According to the latest coffee statistics from the International Coffee Organization, approximately1.4 billion cups of coffee are poured worldwide every day. About 45 percent of it (400 million cups a day) is drunk in the United States.

Community members can join the Arcanum Public Library for an informative class, “Seed to Cup,” at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 to learn about coffee while tasting. Patrons can call to register for this free class or come to the library to sign up.

Patrons can call the library at 937-692-8484 with questions, check out the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, find the library on Facebook or follow on Twitter.