Trinity Lutheran sells barbecue chicken dinners

PITSBURG – The women of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pitsburg are selling barbecue chicken dinner tickets.

The dinners are being sold for $7.50 and include half a chicken, chips, roll, applesauce and a drink.

The dinners, made by Romer’s, may be picked up at Trinity’s drive-thru located at 8520 Oakes Road, Pitsburg. The pickup date is from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 27.

Proceeds from the chicken dinners will go to FISH Food Pantry and Grace Resurrection Center of Greenville.

To purchase tickets, call 937-423-2333 or the church at 937-692-5670 by Sept. 15.