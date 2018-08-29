3 injured in accident

GREENVILLE – A Wednesday morning head-on collision left three people injured.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area in front of Nu-Way Builders on Sebring Warner Road in regards to a two-car injury accident.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, preliminary investigations revealed a blue Kia Soul traveling westbound on Sebring Warner Road attempted a left turn on Gregory Street, failing to yield to oncoming traffic and causing a collision with an eastbound Toyota Corolla.

The female driver of the Kia Soul and her juvenile passenger were treated at the scene of the accident by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries. The female driver, and sole occupant, of the Toyota Corolla also was treated on the scene and transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries by Greenville Township Rescue.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Three people were injured Wednesday morning when a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and caused a collision with another car, officials from the Darke County Sheriff's Department said. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate