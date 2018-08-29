Ohio State raffle winners announced

GREENVILLE – The names of seven individuals were drawn on Saturday as winners of two tickets to an Ohio State University home football game.

Attending games as a result of their participation in the OSU Alumni Club of Darke County raffle are Bill LaFramboise, Michigan; Mary Miller, Nebraska; Florence Tackett, Minnesota; Bill Tobe, Indiana; Scott Fitzgerald, Tulane; Sam Custer, Rutgers; and Doug Alexander, Oregon State.

Profits from the raffle will go to the club’s scholarship endowment fund at OSU to benefit Darke County students.