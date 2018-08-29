Gardeners can discover seed saving

GREENVILLE – Darke County Parks announced seed saving as the next session in its Backyard Gardening Series.

Gardeners can bring their gardens back to life the next season by learning the methods for saving their seeds. They also will discover how to utilize the Growing Harvest Seed Library with Rachel Brock from the Greenville Public Library.

Held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, this free program will occur at the Bish Discovery Center located at 404 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Registration is required so individuals should call 937-548-0165 to register or if they have questions.