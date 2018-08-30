A grand finale to a wonderful season

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will take the stage for the last time this summer on Sunday at the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The band will feature the piano talents of Terri Fryman. She is the organist/pianist at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, a position she has held for 27 years. She was the accompanist for the Greenville High School vocal music department for 15 years.

Fryman also plays the keyboard for the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band. She will be featured on “The Seal Lullaby.”

The show promises to be entertaining for all ages as the band will perform the classic overture “Light Cavalry.” More Disney music will be performed from “Star Wars” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Pop and rock favorites will fill the park with a tribute to Eric Clapton and Dick Clark.

John and Chelsea Whirledge also will be on hand to provide vocals for the evening’s concert.

Park bench seating is available, and guests can bring their own chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the show. Food trucks will visit the park again on Sunday, guaranteeing something to eat.