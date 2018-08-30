Arcanum Public Library seeks votes from patrons

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Public Library wants patrons’ help to determine the best choice for One Book, Many Communities.

This annual event unites readers from eight public library systems and one academic library as they experience the same book through a variety of entertaining discussions and programs.

During the past several weeks, Arcanum’s Director Curtis Schafer met with neighboring librarians who comprise a selection committee tasked with winnowing a list of hundreds of popular 2018 titles to four great community read possibilities.

“Our final-four ballot choices include a diverse selection of fiction and nonfiction. Fiction titles are ‘The One’ by John Marrs, a thriller which questions the use of DNA for matchmaking, and ‘Sing, Unburied, Sing’ by Jesmyn Ward, which beautifully describes the struggles found within family dynamics. Nonfiction possibilities are ‘Real Food/Fake Food’ by Larry Olmstead, which questions the food we consume, and ‘Educated: A Memoir’ by Tara Westover, which recounts a young woman’s challenges to adulthood,” Andrew Wichterman said.

The winning title will be announced Nov. 1.

“It is our hope that with One Book, Many Communities we will not only provide our patrons a meaningful book discussion but also captivate them through relevant programs related to the winning title,” Wichterman, who serves as the committee chair, added.

Other committee members represent these participating libraries: Tipp City Public Library, Troy-Miami County Public Library, Piqua Public Library, New Madison Public Library, J.R. Clarke Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, Bradford Public Library and Edison State Community College.

Arcanum Public Library patrons can vote online now on the library’s website at arcanumpubliclibrary.org or in person at the library.

For more information on One Book, Many Communities, call the library at 937-692-8484 or visit in person.