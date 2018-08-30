Gordon Council-Verona Fire Department blood drive is Sept. 13

GORDON – The Village of Gordon Council and the Verona Fire Department will co-sponsor a Community Blood Center blood drive from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Gordon United Methodist Church Social Hall, 311 East St., Gordon.

Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free T-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Donors can schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Donors can connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Individuals can get fast and complete answers on how to make their first donation, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. People can get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to Community Blood Center’s social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visitwww.givingblood.org.