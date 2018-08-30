Greenville Public Library to host Native Americans from the Miami Valley presentation

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library will host the second installment on “Native Americans from the Miami Valley” presented by Kathy Creighton of the Butler County Historical Society.

Patrons can visit the library at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 for “Tomahawks and Guns: The Indian Wars and Leaders.” This is a free event, but registration is required. Individuals should call 548-3915 to register. Light refreshments will be served.

From the late 1700s through the early 1800s, fighting between the Native Americans and the white settlers was common throughout the Northwest Territory. This talk will explore some of the principle players on both sides, including Cornstalk, Little Turtle, Blue Jacket, Tecumseh, Arthur St. Clair and Anthony Wayne.