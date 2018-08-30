Solid Rock Apostolic Church plans Labor Day festivities

BRADFORD – Solid Rock Apostolic Church welcomes the community to “Solid Rock & Boom” on Monday, located at 8991 State Route 36, Bradford.

The event is free for the community to enjoy, and the church invites community members to bring their families for a day of family fun.

There will be a car cruise-in from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with free registration along with dash plaques, best car trophies and a 50/50 drawing. There will be many door prizes that guests could win throughout the day as well.

The kids will enjoy the free bouncy houses, amusement rides, games and face painting. There will be a special visit from the Gettysburg Rural Fire Department and the Darke County Sheriff’s Department offering safety information and I-dent a Kid.

Guests can splurge on a variety of food trucks including Tin Roof Mobile, Claybourne Grille, Crème de la Crème Cakery and the Solid Rock Snack Shack. Individuals also can spend time shopping with a variety of local craft vendors while listening to some music.

At dusk, Pyrotecnico Fireworks, Inc. will put on a fireworks show for all of the guests.

For more information, please visit Solid Rock Apostolic Church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SolidRockAC or call 937-718-0351.