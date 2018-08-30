East Main Church of Christ plans Praise in the Park service

GREENVILLE – The East Main Church of Christ will hold a Praise in the Park worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Greenville City Park’s Marling Band Shell.

The theme for the morning will be “Breathtaking Praise.” Praise will be led by a special worship team including Eli Parker, Mason Volters, Chris Meier and Nick Combs. The service also will include special music, communion and a meditation by Minister Jim Morehouse.

There will be a free will love offering taken during the program and childcare will be available. After the service, there will be a fellowship picnic held at Shelter No. 3, which all guests are invited to enjoy. After the meal, there will be a JAM (Jesus And Me) Session kick-off for the church’s youth programs. The kick-off time will include an inflatable obstacle course and all kinds of fun for kids.

For more information, call the church at 937-547-1557.