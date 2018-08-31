Wayne HealthCare sponsors SUNshine 5K

GREENVILLE – Discounted registration ends Thursday for the annual SUNshine 5K Run/Walk, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in Greenville City Park.

Wayne HealthCare is serving as a major sponsor of the event, which is hosted by the Darke County Foundation.

“Wayne HealthCare’s mission to provide quality care and promote wellness close to home speaks for itself,” said Terri Flood, Wayne HealthCare director of marketing and communications. “As a key community partner, we are pleased to support health and wellness initiatives to make our community healthier.”

Participants may register at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. The entry fee until Thursday is $18 for ages 15 and older and $15 for ages 14 and younger (includes long-sleeve tech T-shirt). After Thursday, the entry fee is $25 (limited shirts available) or $5 for ages 14 and younger (no shirt). A free kids 800-meter fun run is at 8:15 a.m., and free childcare is available during the 5K.

Proceeds from the SUNshine 5K will benefit these local non-profit organizations: AddieGirl for Cancer Association of Darke County, Ansonia High School National Honor Society, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation and St. Mary’s School.

The SUNshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge.

For more information, call 548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.