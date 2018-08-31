Bradford Public Library purchases telescope

BRADFORD – Bradford Public Library announced an addition to its library services.

Bradford Public Library recently purchased a telescope through the Stillwater Stargazers Astronomy Club that the library’s patrons now can take home with them to enjoy. This telescope has been specially altered to make it user friendly and less likely to break.

Those wishing to borrow the telescope will need to have a valid Bradford Public Library card, a current photo ID, be at least 18 years of age and will be required to sign a borrower’s agreement. The telescope can be checked out from Monday after noon and returned by Thursday before noon or can be checked out Thursday after noon and returned no later than Monday before noon.

Bradford Public Library anticipates many of its patrons wanting to use this new service so be patrons are encouraged to come in to get their name on the reservation list. Patrons may reserve the telescope for a specific date if they wish for a special occasion or family gathering or special night sky event such as the recent Perseid Meteor Shower.

The telescope currently is on display by the library’s new books section.

Patrons may call the library at 937-448-2612 with questions about this new service.