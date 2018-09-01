Male driver suffers minor injuries after rollover crash

NEW MADISON – A driver suffered minor injuries after rolling his vehicle in the early morning hours of Saturday.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews from New Madison Fire and Tri-Village Rescue were dispatched to the area of Mills Road just outside of New Madison on a vehicle rollover accident with injuries.

Arriving crews found a vehicle off the roadway and sitting at the edge of a field behind a guardrail.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, preliminary investigations have revealed a male driver of a silver 2007 Hyundai Azera was traveling in an unknown direction when he lost control of and rolled his vehicle before coming to rest off the north side of the roadway.

The driver was treated at the scene by Tri-Village Rescue before being transported to Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

