New Madison pilot crashes in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — A pilot from New Madison crashed his plane on Friday in Clark County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post received a call from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday about a plane crash near New Carlisle Airport.

Responding emergency personnel located a 1947 Luscombe 8E single engine prop aircraft that crashed into a local nursery’s field.

The pilot, 75-year-old John Studebaker of New Madison, was conscious and surfer only minor injuries. Witnesses indicated the plane lost power shortly after takeoff and landed hard, causing significant damage to the aircraft. The pilot was transported to Grandview Hospital.

The owner of the plane is listed as Kozak Valentine of Vandalia.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Bethel Township emergency services assisted with incident.