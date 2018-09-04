Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter Fall Fair to be Oct. 4

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter is having its 49th annual Fall Fair on Oct. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.

All members are selling dinner tickets. The menu for an adult meal is a half chicken or two slices of ham, green beans, applesauce, potatoes, roll, a slice of Mrs. Wicks pie and an orange drink. Adult dinners can be purchased for $8, and children dinners can be purchased for $6. A child’s meal is a quarter chicken or one slice of ham, a half serving of potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, a slice of Mrs. Wicks pie and an orange drink.

The dinners can be picked up and ate in the cafetorium or carried out from the cafeteria.

In addition, the chapter is collecting monetary donations to be in the Fall Fair ad booklet. An ad booklet is a book in which all of the donors will be placed highest donation to lowest donation. All proceeds will go toward supporting a portion of leadership conferences, registration for career development contests, camp and conventions.

In the ag shop, all members will have shop and crop exhibits for all the public to see.

Anyone who would like dinner tickets or would like to donate toward the ad booklet may talk to any FFA member or call 937-968-4464 ext. 2479.