Ansonia Fire Department receives $135K grant

ANSONIA — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown on Friday announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $135,191 to the Ansonia Volunteer Fire Department for operations and safety through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

“Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families,” Brown said. “We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities like Darke County have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards.”

Upon the announcement, the Ansonia Fire Department stated on its Facebook page, “As we always strive to provide the very best fire protection to our district, we are excited to announce that we have been awarded an AFG (assistance to firefighters grant) rom FEMA. This money will be used to replace turn out gear and aging self-contained breathing apparatus. This equipment is essential to keeping our firemen safe. This grant is just the beginning of more to come as we are continually applying for grants to assist with funding to better serve our community! Thank you for all your support.”

The AFG program supports fire departments across the country to ensure the safety of both first-responders and the public. The program provides funds for supplemental training, upgrades to protective equipment, facility modifications and other supplies that protect firefighters and first-responders in moments of crisis. Grants are awarded to fire department-based and non-affiliated EMS organizations that best address the priorities of the AFG program.

Ansonia Volunteer Fire Department learned Friday it will receive a $135,191 grant for gear upgrades. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_IMG_0660-Ansonia-FD.jpg Ansonia Volunteer Fire Department learned Friday it will receive a $135,191 grant for gear upgrades. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.