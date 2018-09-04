Greenville Federal supports SUNshine 5K

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Foundation recognized Greenville Federal as a supporter of the SUNshine 5K Run/Walk, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in the Greenville City Park.

Greenville Federal provided financial sponsorship and also supplied drawstring bags for the participants.

Giving back to its local community has long been a trademark of Greenville Federal, the oldest bank headquartered in Darke County.

To register for the 5K, go to www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Entry fee until Sept. 6 is $18 for ages 15 and older and $15 for ages 14 and younger (includes long-sleeve tech T-shirt). After Sept. 6, the entry fee is $25 (limited shirts available) or $5 for ages 14 and younger (no shirt).

Proceeds from the SUNshine 5K will benefit several local non-profit organizations.

For more information, call 548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.