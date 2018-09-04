Posted on by

Greenville Federal supports SUNshine 5K


Greenville Federal is a supporter of the SUNshine 5K on Sept. 15 in Greenville Park. The bank supplied the participant bags shown here and also provided financial sponsorship. Pictured (left to right) are Jeff Kniese, president and CEO of Greenville Federal; Susan Barker, CFO of Greenville Federal and trustee of the Darke County Foundation; and Christy Prakel, director of the Darke County Foundation.

Courtesy photo

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Foundation recognized Greenville Federal as a supporter of the SUNshine 5K Run/Walk, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in the Greenville City Park.

Greenville Federal provided financial sponsorship and also supplied drawstring bags for the participants.

Giving back to its local community has long been a trademark of Greenville Federal, the oldest bank headquartered in Darke County.

To register for the 5K, go to www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Entry fee until Sept. 6 is $18 for ages 15 and older and $15 for ages 14 and younger (includes long-sleeve tech T-shirt). After Sept. 6, the entry fee is $25 (limited shirts available) or $5 for ages 14 and younger (no shirt).

Proceeds from the SUNshine 5K will benefit several local non-profit organizations.

For more information, call 548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.

