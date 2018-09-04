Bradford Pumpkin Show Little Miss & Master Pumpkin Pageant scheduled

BRADFORD – The Bradford Pumpkin Show will host its 13th annual Little Miss & Master Pumpkin pageant on Oct. 10.

The pageant will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the north end entertainment stage with the winners announced following the parade. This event is sponsored by Littman-Thomas Agency, a residential and business insurance provider since the 1860s.

All contestants must be between 2-5 years of age as of Oct. 1, 2018, and must be able to walk onto the stage by him/herself.

The theme for this year’s pageant is “90 Golden Years.” Contestants should dress as something that is “golden.” Whether walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, Goldilocks, one of the Golden Girls or the goose that laid the golden egg – everything will glitter with gold to help celebrate the Pumpkin Show’s milestone 90th anniversary.

All contestants will be judged on stage in the following categories: appearance, stage presence/poise, originality and crowd response. There will be no pre-judging or interviewing of the contestants.

The Little Miss & Master Pumpkin winners will each receive $50 and a trophy. First runner-up winners will receive $25 and a trophy, and second runner-up winners will receive $15 and a trophy. Organizers also will award a trophy to the best costume Little Miss & Master Pumpkin contestants.

All contestants are invited to ride through Oct. 10’s parade in their own vehicle. Those participating in the parade must have their vehicle marked on both sides with the child’s name and be at the Bradford High School at 6:15 p.m. for the parade line-up.

Anyone who is interested in entering should send a $20, non-refundable check made payable to the Bradford Pumpkin Show, ℅ Kathy Weldy, 426 School St., Bradford, OH 45308. The entry deadline is Sept. 30. Along with the entry fee, entrants should include their child’s name, date of birth, parent’s names, e-mail address and telephone number where they can be reached. Also include a note of any special interest(s) the contestant may have (eg: favorite cartoon, pet, hobby, etc.). In addition, entrants should note whether or not they will participate in the Oct. 10 parade prior to the contest.

Registration forms are available on the Pumpkin Show’s website (bradfordpumpkinshow.com).

Again this year organizers will hold a Little Miss & Master Pumpkin Float Contest prior to the parade. Organizers ask that all floats be brought to the Bradford High School parking lot on by 6:15 p.m. Oct. 10 for judging. Best float overall will receive $75 and a trophy, second place will receive $50 and a trophy, and third place receives a trophy.

Organizers ask that the Little Miss & Master Pumpkin winners ride on the royalty float in the parade on Oct. 11 and 13. Float winners also are invited back to participate in these parades. Participants should be at the Bradford High School by 6:15 p.m. for the parade line up on Oct. 11and 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Anyone with questions should contact Kathy Weldy at 937-417-3010.