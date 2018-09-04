Wayne HealthCare experiences phone outage

GREENVILLE – Wayne HealthCare is currently experiencing a phone outage and is unable to receive incoming calls or make outgoing calls at this time. The hospital is working closely with the service provider to restore service.

The local rescue squads, fire, police and sheriff offices have been notified of this outage.

The cause of the landline telephone outage is unknown at this time. Wayne HealthCare will notify the public when the issue is resolved. The hospital operator can be reached via a temporary outside line at 937-547-5108. Anyone with a medical emergency should call 911.