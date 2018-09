GREENVILLE – First Congregational Christian Church, 115 W. 5th St. in Greenville, will kick-off its 23rd year of AWANA at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 16.

AWANA is a fun, discipleship program for kids, preschool-high school. Each week, students will participate in Bible teaching, scripture memory, game time and silly themes. All are welcome.

Registration will take place on the first night in the Activity Building behind the church.

For more information, visit the church website at firstcccgreenville.com.