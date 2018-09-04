Mandolin Bridge to perform at singles dance

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host a singles dance on Sept. 22 at the VFW Post7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville

The Mandolin Bridge will play from 8 to 11 p.m. Mandolin Bridge performs a wide variety of music including ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, classic rock, country, blues and more.

The band is comprised of Jan House, lead guitar and vocals; Robin House, mandolin, acoustic guitar, harmonica and vocals; Mike Willis, bass guitar and vocals; and Joe Clooney, drums and vocals.

This popular four-piece group from Lebanon will provide the music for guests’ dancing and listening pleasure.

The dance is open to the public, singles 21 and older. Admission is $6.

For more information, call or text Phyllis at 937-901-3969.