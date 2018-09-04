Bradford Board of Education schedules meeting, public hearing

BRADFORD – The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday in room 404.

The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary as provided by law.

The Bradford Exempted Village School District also has announced a public hearing to discuss the use of federal special education IDEA part B funds and Title I and Title II funds, other various requirements and how they will be used. The interested general public is welcome to attend the hearing, which will be during the regular session of the Board of Education, to give input for intended use of the funds.