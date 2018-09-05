Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday in Darke County

GREENVILLE – The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is inviting Darke County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Darke County Walk will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenville Park, Annie Oakley statue, in Greenville. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a 2-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with a poignant tribute known as the Promise Garden ceremony.

“We’re looking forward to this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Eric VanVlymen, executive director of the Miami Valley Chapter, said. “Not only does the Walk support Alzheimer’s research, care and support programs, but it’s also a chance for families and friends to come together and share a message of hope. We’d love to see the entire community get involved and join the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

Walk Committee Member Jenny Huelskamp said, “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is truly a day of showing support and love for those facing Alzheimer’s. I’ve been participating in the walk for years with my family and I always leave feeling hopeful and refreshed that we can make a difference to end Alzheimer’s.”

All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Last year, approximately $800,000 was raised through the Miami Valley Walks.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter serves a nine-county region, including Darke County. Last year about 30,000 people in the region were living with Alzheimer’s. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S.

Individuals can sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk or call 800-272-3900.