Darke County Common Pleas Court hears assault, judicial release cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard an assault case and an appeal for judicial release Tuesday afternoon.

Quentin Brame, 22, of Dayton, was sentenced on charges of assault. Brame pleaded guilty to the charges after being arrested in July of this year.

Brame was previously sentenced to two years in prison on a felonious assault charge in June 2016. That charge stemmed from an incident involving the beating of two women in Union City. Following his sentencing for that offense, Brame resisted being taken into custody. Later, after being transported to Darke County Jail, Brame reportedly spat on one deputy and bit another on the hand, resulting in additional charges of assaulting a peace officer and harassment with a bodily substance.

Judge Martin Birchfield, of Van Wert County, presided over Brame’s sentencing on the resulting assault charge.

“Being in prison did a lot more than I thought it would,” Brame told the court. “I honestly thought it would make my issues worse, but it didn’t. Two years ago, it took the drop of a dime to make me get angry and want to fight. Now it takes a lot more than that. If you haven’t been to prison, or known someone who has, I don’t think you can know how much it changes a person.”

Brame also said he wanted to pursue counseling to continue learning how to deal with his anger.

“Prison made me grow up,” Brame continued. “And it made me realize I can’t point fingers and blame everybody else for my own mistakes.”

Judge Birchfield sentenced Brame to 90 days in jail with 44 days credit.

“I’ve found there’s two ways to go to counseling,” Birchfield told the defendant. “I can order you to do it or you can do it when you’re motivated to do so yourself. You can probably guess which one works better.”

Cynthia Moyer, 45, of Greenville, appeared via video teleconference to request judicial release. Moyer was sentenced to one year of imprisonment in the Ohio Reformatory for Women in June on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and endangering children. The charges stem from an incident in November of last year that resulted in serious injuries to a child, whose leg was broken in several places. Moyer was allegedly driving while under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.

“I think the reasons for sending Cynthia to prison were the extent of the injury and to show her what she had to look forward to if she doesn’t get her drug problem under control,” defense attorney David Rohrer told Judge Jonathan P. Hein. “I believe she has seen the error of her ways.”

Assistant Darke County Prosecutor Deborah Quigley disagreed, citing the injuries of the victim in the case.

“The state believes the 12-month term was warranted in this case,” Quigley said.

“I intend to fly right and work the program,” Moyer said when asked about her future plans. “I’m in here with murderers and scary people. It’s not a place that anyone should ever be, and I don’t ever want to come back.”

Judge Hein granted Moyer’s request for release and sentenced her to up to 60 months of post-release supervision.

“This is a trial run,” Hein warned the defendant. “The remainder of the sentence is still out there if things don’t work out.”

