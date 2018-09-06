Shields presented special award by Darke Co. Farmers Union

DARKE COUNTY — During a recent meeting of Darke County Farmers Union members, a special award was presented to Duane Shields, past Darke County Farmers Union President.

Duane had served as president for the organization for more than 12 years, from 2000 to 2012. During that time period, Duane was the first person from the county to serve on the Ohio Farmers Union five-member Executive Committee. Duane participated in many long Executive Committee meetings and was instrumental in helping to reorganize the Ohio Farmers Union after a state-office malfunction in the years 2009 to 2010. Duane also made many trips to Washington, D. C. on their fly-ins to fight for the rights and interests of family farmers.

Duane was presented with certificates by the current Darke County Farmers Union President, Todd Rhoades, to show the organization’s appreciation for the progress made in the county under his leadership and as an acknowledgement of his gift for strengthening the local organization’s relationship with the State and National Farmers Union. Duane received the Gold Star Award for Outstanding Leadership from Darke County, a Certificate of Achievement for membership, and a Certificate of Recognition.

Former Darke County Farmers Union President Duane Shields is shown with awards presented by current President Todd Rhoades. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_FU-Mtg-8-7-2018-3-upclose.jpg Former Darke County Farmers Union President Duane Shields is shown with awards presented by current President Todd Rhoades. Courtesy photo