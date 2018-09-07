Couple critically injured in accident outside Greenville

GREENVILLE — An elderly couple was critically injured during an injury accident Friday just outside of Greenville.

At approximately 3 p.m., personnel from New Madison Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue, Greenville Rescue and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and U.S. Route 36 West in reference to an injury accident with two possible entrapments.

Arriving units found both vehicles in the center median of U.S. 127 and one of the vehicles smoking heavily. According to deputies on the scene, preliminary investigation revealed that a yellow 2009 Chevy Aveo, driven by 82-year-old Fredrick Clark of New Paris, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 36 when he made a stop at the posted stop sign. Mr. Clark then proceeded to pull out into oncoming traffic, causing a collision with a southbound blue Chevy Blazer driven by 36-year-old Brent M. Stastney of Arcanum.

Mr. Clark had to be mechanically extricated from his vehicle while his front-seat passenger, 79-year-old Shirley J. Clark of New Paris, was extricated by non-mechanical means. Both Mr. and Mrs. Clark were treated on the scene before being transported to Wayne HealthCare for their injuries. The two were then transported to Miami Valley Hospital, in Dayton, by means of the Miami Valley Hospital Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) where both were listed as being in serious condition. Mr. Stastney was examined on the scene by EMS before refusing transport.

U.S. 127 was shut down at U.S. 36 West for approximately one hour while deputies investigated the accident and crews worked to remove the vehicles. The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An elderly couple was seriously injured Friday during a collision at U.S. 36 and U.S. 127. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate