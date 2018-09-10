Matt Maher to perform at Illumination Festival

GREENVILLE — The 12th Annual Illumination Christian Music Festival will feature award-winning Christian Contemporary music artist, songwriter and worship leader Matt Maher.

The Newfoundland native, who now lives in the United States, has written and produced nine solo albums to date, three of which have reached the Top 25 Christian Albums Billboard chart and four of his singles have reached the Top 25 Christian Songs chart. Maher has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards in his career and was awarded the Songwriter of the Year for an artist, at the 2015 GMA Dove Awards. His current hit is “What a Friend We Have In Jesus.”

The festival takes place September 15 at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Midway activities begin at noon, including food vendors. Activities include: laser tag, high ropes course, corn hole, rock climbing wall, inflatables, among other things. A $5 wristband lets the kids play all day.

Coffeehouse Stage begins at 1 p.m. in the Spiritual Life building. Bands on the Coffeehouse stage include: The Prodigals, B-List Boys, and Samuel Day.

The grandstand gates will open for the main concert at 4 p.m. VIP ticket holders will participate in a Meet and Greet with Matt Maher at 4 p.m.

The concert will begin at 5 p.m. Kicking off the night of music is: Tom Golly, who has a song out called “His Name is Jesus.” Stars Go Dim will be next, with its current radio hit “Heaven on Earth.” Tauren Wells follows with “Hills and Valleys” and “When We Pray.” Danny Gokey will perform such songs as “If You Ain’t In It” and “Rise.”

A crowd favorite ‘Splat Experience’ is back this year with a new painting.

There will also be volunteers at the gates from FISH Choice Food Pantry collecting food as they kick off their Feed Darke County Food Drive. Kristy Cuttarelli, director of FISH Choice Food Pantry, said they are dealing with a shortage of food and are in need of all kinds of food.

“We are blessed to bring, for the 12th year, a family friendly event to Darke County. We are excited about bringing such a solid line-up to the main stage,” said Marty McCabe, president and co-founder of the festival.

“We are happy to see that the weather looks like it will be fantastic for a day of fun activities, fair food and a wonderful concert to end the evening,” he added.

Ticket prices are $30 for grandstand, $35 for track, $35 for reserved, and $35 for VIP seating. For more information, go online to IlluminationFestival.org or to purchase tickets, visit darkecountyfair.com.

Award-winning Christian Contemporary music artist Matt Maher will perform at the 12th Annual Illumination Festival, Saturday, September 15, at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Courtesy photo

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

