Darke County court hears sex offender registry, probation violation cases

GREENVILLE — A former Darke County Sheriff’s Deputy was sentenced on charges of failing to notify authorities of a change of internet identifier in Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Bryan Wombolt, 32, of Ansonia, a former part-time deputy with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, pleaded guilty in January 2015 to charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both third-degree felonies. As a consequence of his guilty plea, he must register with authorities in his county of residence as a Tier II sex offender for the next 25 years.

The earlier charges against Wombolt stem from a case involving a 17-year-old high school student with whom Wombolt allegedly came into contact with in the course of his duties as a sheriff’s deputy, and with whom he engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship. Wombolt was fired from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation of the allegations by the Greenville Police Department.

The current charges involve Wombolt’s Facebook account, which was deactivated at the time he last registered with the County Sheriff’s office, but has since been reactivated. Wombolt claimed he wasn’t certain if he was required to report this to the authorities.

“If I was out of the courtroom right now, I’d be hocking a loogie onto the pavement, because I don’t buy any of that,” an incredulous Judge Hein told the defendant. “You’ve been on the other side of the badge, and I’ll bet you’ve locked guys up for less than that. You have a legal duty to register, and you’re smart enough to know that.”

In addition to his time as a sheriff’s deputy, Wombolt served 400 days as a military policeman in a combat zone in Iraq.

Hein sentenced Wombolt to 60 months probation. In addition to abstaining from alcohol and illegal drugs, he must maintain employment, pay court costs, and perform 100 hours of community service.

Hein cautioned the defendant that stiffer penalties could await if he continues to be negligent in his duty to report to the authorities.

“If you really believe that chintzy story, you need to take a longer look in the mirror,” Hein said.

Jessica Yoder, 39, of Greenville, appeared on charges of violating the terms of her ILC agreement. Yoder had agreed to pursue substance abuse treatment in lieu of conviction, in exchange for the court holding her guilty plea to charges of theft in abeyance. Had Yoder successfully completed the treatment program, the original charges would have been dismissed.

Darke County Assistant Prosecutor Jesse Green suggested that the court proceed to sentencing, noting the defendant had already successfully completed the MonDay program, but still relapsed. Yoder’s husband was also present, and admitted his own drug use was “half the problem” when it came to his wife’s failure to complete treatment.

Hein placed Yoder under house arrest and ordered her to complete treatment at the Women’s Recovery Center. He also advised the couple they may want to continue seeking their own sobriety before living together again.

“You may have to get sober separately before you have a shot at being sober together,” Hein said.

