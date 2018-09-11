Greenville Eagles makes second Empowering donation this year

GREENVILLE – Greenville Fraternal Order of Eagles 2177 presented a donation check to Empowering Darke County Youth recently.

Noting the importance of supporting today’s youth, this was the organization’s second donation this year.

Community support donations come from Eagles Charitable Bingo funds. The fraternal organization has a long history of actively supporting young people, from college scholarships for graduating seniors to the Empowering tutoring programs.

“We are currently enrolling students in our After School Program,” Program Coordinator Bob Robinson said. “Our goal is to make sure we have no waiting list this year… this donation goes a long way to helping us reach that goal.”

“We support a wide variety of nonprofit community service organizations,” Eagles Treasurer Erica Price said. “This one is especially important because the kids we’re helping are our future.”

Membership in the Eagles is open to the public. Applications can be obtained at 113 E. Third St. The organization also provides a variety of services and events to the public, including daily breakfast and lunch.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way Partner Agency providing after school and summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of strong students for a strong community.