TROY – An Arcanum man received two years of probation for stealing a package from UPS.

Jeremy L. Gilliam, 37, of Arcanum, was originally charged with fourth-degree felony theft in connection with a package being stolen from UPS on Industry Park Drive in Piqua at 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Gilliam was found guilty of an amended charge of first-degree misdemeanor theft and was sentenced to two years of probation, a fine and suspended jail time.