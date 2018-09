GREENVILLE – Dark County Transplant Support Group will host a meeting for donor families and recipient families every third Wednesday starting Sept. 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brethren Home meeting hall in Greenville.

All donor family and all recipients and family are invited including those from Miami County, Mercer County, Preble County and the Dark County area.

Anyone wanting more information may call 937-467-8068.