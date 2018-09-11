Coffee with the Commissioner planned at Darke County Aviation Days

VERSAILLES – This month Commissioner Mike Stegall will have his Coffee with the Commissioner at a family, fun event in Darke County, near Versailles.

This Saturday is Darke County Aviation Days at the Darke County Airport. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Commissioner Stegall will be there from 10 a.m. until noon.

There will be all kinds of activities, arts and crafts, aircraft on display and aviation education to enjoy. Guests will enjoy the day and the aircraft, plus they have a chance to discuss county issues with a commissioner.

Darke County residents are invited to bring the family and enjoy a fun-filled and educational day at the Darke County Airport, meet other friends there and talk to a commissioner about their concerns.