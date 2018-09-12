Structures, vehicles sustain damage in suspicious garage fire in Greenville

Community members are asked to report any suspicious activity, especially during evening hours, to the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103. Anyone with information regarding the fires should contact Crime Stoppers at 937-547-1661. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

There have been eight fires that have occurred since July 10 and are currently under police investigation. These fires have taken place in alleys with detached garages with the vehicles being targets.

GREENVILLE – The city of Greenville has suffered yet another garage fire that seems suspicious in nature.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel from Greenville City Fire, Greenville Township Rescue and officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of East 3rd Street in reference to a fully involved garage fire.

Arriving units found heavy smoke and flames coming from a detached garage located in the alley behind 337 E. 3rd St.

Crews were able to quickly knock down and contain the fire, but the garage itself was a complete loss. Efforts from the fire crews, however, were able to prevent any further spread of the fire and only minor damage occurred to neighboring structures and vehicles.

Residents living in the area spoke of the fire and expressed concerns of their safety as well as that of others.

“I am afraid that someone is going to get hurt or die from all these fires,” one neighbor who wished not to be named said. “This neighborhood used to be a beautiful place, but the crime and drugs have taken over. I just hope and pray this isn’t an arson. I don’t think the neighborhood can handle it. Everyone is starting to sell their homes and move away now as it is.”

The fire remains under investigation by the Greenville City Fire Department and the Greenville City Police Department.

By Jim Comer For The Daily Advocate