Arcanum 4th grader raises money for school lunches

ARCANUM — A Darke County fourth grader is trying to raise money to help her classmates pay for school lunches.

“She came to me with her heart heavy,” Chelsea Wright, of Arcanum, said of her 9-year-old daughter, Hailey. “She said she wanted to raise money for lunches at her school. Hailey has the biggest heart. She is always kind to everyone.”

Hailey wrote a speech, her mother said, explaining what she wants to do and what her goals are. Her ultimate goal is to raise as much money as she can, which she then will present to her local school district. The district then will put the money into an account to help cover any students’ lunches that day, if they are unable to pay for themselves.

“She wants to help take some of the financial burden away from parents,” Wright said. “Children, and parents, around the world have a hard time affording their lunch, and that shouldn’t be. But if we all work together, we can make a difference!”

Hailey’s act of kindness was inspired, her mother said, by learning about how some children around the world aren’t as privileged as others when it comes to necessities such as food. Her inspiration then was fueled as she went about researching how she could make a difference. She eventually came across a video by a third grader who was able to start a similar program at her own school.

“And her words were, ‘That’s what I want to do!’” Wright said.

In addition to her current charity drive, Hailey is in Girl Scouts, in which she takes part in many events aimed at helping the community, Wright said, including picking up trash, collecting items to donate to the humane society, handing out “kindness bags” and hosting a bake sale to collect money for a local woman battling cancer.

Hailey also plans to do a bake sale for her school lunch fundraiser, which will take place sometime next week at Suttons Grocery Store in Arcanum.

“It makes me so proud of Hailey that she loves helping others and wants to be involved in her community,” Wright said. “She has the biggest heart, and she loves to put a smile on other people’s faces. I am very proud of her for having such a generous heart.”

Hailey has raised $146 so far. Her goal is to raise at least $500. Donations can be made on Hailey’s Go Fund Me page, titled “Hailey’s Blessings.” Local residents can make private donations as well, Wright said, by messaging her on Facebook.

Chelsea Wright is pictured with her daughter, Hailey. Hailey’s act of kindness was inspired, her mother said, by learning about how some children around the world aren’t as privileged as others when it comes to necessities such as food. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Hailey.jpg Chelsea Wright is pictured with her daughter, Hailey. Hailey’s act of kindness was inspired, her mother said, by learning about how some children around the world aren’t as privileged as others when it comes to necessities such as food. Courtesy photo

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-247-6580. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-247-6580. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com.