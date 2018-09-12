Steve Knapke Memorial Blood Drive is Monday

VERSAILLES – The Steve Knapke family again is partnering with the Versailles Poultry Days Committee to sponsor the second annual Steve Knapke Memorial Blood Drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 State Route 47.

Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Knapke was inspired to become a blood donor after surviving a 1988 accident caused by an impaired driver. He suffered a head injury and received blood transfusions. He later became a platelet donor and totaled 81 lifetime donations. Knapke was the victim of another accident, again caused by an impaired driver, on Sept. 11, 2016 that claimed his life and seriously injured his wife, Lois.

The Knapke family said Knapke believed it was his duty to “give back” to help others and thank donors for saving his life. The family joined with the Versailles Poultry Committee blood drive for the first Steve Knapke Memorial Blood Drive and helped increase donor support by 30 percent. They remain dedicated to continuing his legacy of giving blood by encouraging others to donate.

Donors continue to have the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at blood drives hosted by the Versailles Knights of Columbus. CBC is expanding that opportunity to other mobile community blood drives. Platelets and plasma are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive. Individuals can find out more at www.GivingBlood.com or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Donors can connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.