Groundbreaking ceremony held for Do Good restaurant, ministry in Osgood

OSGOOD – Karen Homan said the voice of God compelled her to open a restaurant and ministry.

That vision took a major step forward Wednesday morning with a groundbreaking ceremony for Do Good Restaurant and Ministry at the site of the former Silver Spur restaurant and bar in Osgood.

“It’s not my idea; it is his idea,” Homan said. “I heard a voice. It wasn’t a voice in my head. It was a voice, and it said I was to open a restaurant that would serve as a ministry. He said there are so many good people, but they’re not coming to my churches.”

Homan first heard the call to open the restaurant and ministry and a year and a half ago, she said. After seeing more signs, she proceeded with plans to open Do Good.

“I would ask for signs, like this would happen maybe, and it would happen,” Homan said. “I mean, like crazy stuff. So finally after a while I gave into what he wanted, and so I started doing kind of as he directed it.”

Do Good will serve American cuisine using as many whole foods as possible. It will feature comfort foods and desserts.

Ministries will be housed in the basement of the establishment and will be free to the public with funding coming from profits of the restaurant.

“It very much is to spread his word and that we are to help our fellow man, like kind and generous acts,” Homan said. “Everything about God is generous and kind and peaceful and loving.”

Homan doesn’t have any experience running a restaurant, but she’s been encouraged by the support the community has shown throughout the endeavor.

“I have a wonderful chef on board, and people have came forward and are helping in different ways,” she said. “I was a short order cook in high school for a couple years but as far as that, no, not really.”

Garmann Miller provided the architectural design of the building, and Baumer Construction will be the general contractor.

Rev. Charles Mullen from St. Charles Senior Living Community in Carthagena blessed the land before Homan and representatives from Garmann Miller and Baumer Construction broke ground.

“It’s really exciting,” Homan said. “I knew what the Lord wanted for a while and to get it all in place and something would happen, but it was perfect timing. So we are just excited that now it’s coming to fruition.”

Construction is anticipated to take eight or nine months with Homan hoping to open the Do Good doors in late May or early June in 2019. The restaurant will include quiet mentions of God’s word, Homan said, but patrons will know his presence.

“He would show me things to do to draw people closer back to him,” she said.

Rev. Charles Mullen from St. Charles Senior Living Community in Carthagena blessed the grounds of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry on Wednesday morning in Osgood. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_WEB-Charles-Mullen.jpg Rev. Charles Mullen from St. Charles Senior Living Community in Carthagena blessed the grounds of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry on Wednesday morning in Osgood. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for Do Good Restaurant and Ministry in Osgood. Pictured (l-r) are Matt Hibner, from Garmann Miller; Cindy Pottkotter, from Garmann Miller; Karen Homan, owner of Do Good; and Matt Quinter, from Baumer Construction. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_WEB-Do-Good.jpg A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for Do Good Restaurant and Ministry in Osgood. Pictured (l-r) are Matt Hibner, from Garmann Miller; Cindy Pottkotter, from Garmann Miller; Karen Homan, owner of Do Good; and Matt Quinter, from Baumer Construction. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

