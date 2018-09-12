SUNshine 5K is Saturday in Greenville Park

GREENVILLE – The community is invited to Greenville City Park at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for the annual SUNshine 5K Run/Walk, hosted by the Darke County Foundation.

Premier Health is a major sponsor of the event.

Walk-in registration begins at 7 a.m. at shelter No. 3 on Harmon Drive. Entry fee for ages 15 and older is $25 (limited shirts available). Registration for kids age 14 and younger is $5 (no shirt). A free kids 800-meter fun run is at 8:15 a.m.

Runners and walkers will enjoy a scenic route with age-group awards, valuable door prizes and a variety of homemade cookies, snacks and drinks. Free childcare is available.

Proceeds from the SUNshine 5K will benefit these local non-profit organizations: AddieGirl for Cancer Association of Darke County, Ansonia H.S. National Honor Society, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation and St. Mary’s School.

Premier Health is a leading healthcare provider in southwest Ohio. Its Greenville facility, the Good Samaritan Health Center, is located across from Wayne Healthcare at 742 Sweitzer St. The facility houses the cardiology practice of Dayton Heart Center Greenville plus other medical specialties.

The SUNshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge.

For more information, call 548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.