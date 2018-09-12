Chicken dinners to benefit Darke County United Way

GREENVILLE – The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Oct. 3 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies.

The dinner includes Romer’s barbecue chicken, applesauce, potato chips and a dinner roll. Tickets are $7.50 and are pre-sale only.

Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s located at 118 E. Main St. between 4-6 p.m.

To purchase tickets, stop by the Darke County United Way office located at 207 E. Fourth St. in Greenville.