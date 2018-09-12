Chicken dinners to benefit Darke County United Way

GREENVILLE – The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Oct. 3 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies.
The dinner includes Romer’s barbecue chicken, applesauce, potato chips and a dinner roll. Tickets are $7.50 and are pre-sale only.
Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s located at 118 E. Main St. between 4-6 p.m.
To purchase tickets, stop by the Darke County United Way office located at 207 E. Fourth St. in Greenville.
Darke County United Way board members are pictured during the 2017 chicken dinner event.