Oakley Place celebrates national assisted living week

GREENVILLE – Oakley Place, an Enlivant community, is celebrating National Assisted Living Week with a series of events, each offering innovative ways for seniors, their families and the professionals that support them, to stay connected.

Perhaps the best perk of NALW is the free gift that is available to everyone who tours Oakley Place this week at 1275 Northview Drive in Greenville.

“People are curious about assisted living, how it differs from skilled care and what the lifestyle is like,” Executive Director Nikki Nealeigh said. “The very best way to understand is to visit us and see for yourself.”

Tourists will get a special gift just for stopping between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“No appointment is necessary just pop in. There is plenty for everyone,” Community Relations Manager Sandy Baker said.

The NALW festivities continue Thursday with a family night. Residents are invited with their families and friends to join the community at 5 p.m. Thursday for a complimentary buffet. This will be an opportunity for residents and their loved ones to connect with each other and the entire Oakley Place family. Games and prizes will round out the evening’s festivities.

Oakley Place opened its doors in 1997 and has since been dedicated to providing assisted living services and care designed to give residents a supportive and stimulating environment where they will thrive in mind, body and spirit.

For more information about Oakley Place and/or to schedule a visit, contact Community Relations Manager Sandy Baker at 937-548-9521 or stop by 1275 Northview Drive in Greenville.