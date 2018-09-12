Darke County Airport to host 3rd annual Aviation Day

VERSAILLES – The Darke County Airport announced the third annual Aviation Day on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aviation Day is an event designed to bring aviation awareness to the community. During the event, locals and aircraft enthusiasts from the surrounding area will have the opportunity to fly-in and put their aircrafts on display while sharing their knowledge and experiences with the community.

“We are also thrilled to have Premier Health flying in from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.,” Seth Timmerman said.

Lunch will be served by Greenville’s Supply Chain Management Class and will ask for donations to support the Darke County Special Olympics. Several companies and individuals throughout Darke County have not only donated their time but also lunch, drinks and arts and crafts in order to make this Aviation Day a success.

The airport is located at 9724 State Route 121, Versailles.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, contact Seth Timmerman at 937-526-9126 or visit Darke County Airport on Facebook.