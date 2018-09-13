Versailles FFA to host fall harvest sale, farmers market

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA will host a fall harvest sale/farmers market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Versailles Schools, 280 Marker Road, Versailles.

Stands that will place at the farmers market/fall harvest sale will include: FFA members Phillip and Nathan Grogean selling honey and creamed honey as part of their SAE; Elise and Elliott George selling pumpkins as part of their SAE; Versailles FFA member Shiloh Hess selling apple dumplings and cinnamon rolls; Joan Grilliot offering an assorted of homemade pies, cookies, cupcakes and breads; Matt and Morgan Aultman of Aultman Farms selling pumpkins, gourds and mums; Versailles FFA will have a stand featuring Downing Fruit Farm cider in gallon and half gallon containers as well as Downing Farm Apples and apple cider slushies; Ron Henry selling horseshoe art through Henry’s Horseshoes; and Bohman Produce will have a stand of produce and baked goods.

Other vendor stands will include Thirty One by Kim Blanton, Party Times Mixes by Holly Rismiller, Mary Kay by Monica Goubeaux, LuLaRoe by Dawn Shimp, Tastefully Simple by Kristin Lewber and Grandma Sue’s Floral Arrangements and Wreaths. Versailles FFA will have a lunch stand that will feature soup, sandwiches and baked goods to help support its trip to National FFA Convention and other FFA activities.

The market will be located in the Versailles Greenhouse and parking lot near the Versailles Auditorium.

More vendors will be listed as they commitment to the activity. Anyone who is interested in being a vendor at this event should contact Dena Wuebker by email at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or by phone at 937-423-2369 for more information.