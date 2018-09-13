MVCTC students share experiences with Tri-Village sophomores

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center student ambassadors visited Tri-Village sophomores on Wednesday.

Students ambassadors from MVCTC included Carter Ward (graphic commercial art from Ansonia), Riley Cruse (early childhood education from Tri-County North); Emma Price (cosmetology from Tri-Village) and Caden Vance (robotics and automation from Valley View).

Ambassadors shared career technical training programs and college opportunities. MVCTC offers 40 career technical programs for high school juniors and seniors. MVCTC continues to prepare students for college and careers after high school. More than 85 percent of students earn college scholarships and more than 93 percent of students are employed, in an apprenticeship, in the military or enrolled in college six months after graduating.

All sophomores from the MVCTC 27 partner school districts have the opportunity to select two career programs to visit at MVCTC during the annual sophomore career days. This year, sophomore career days are scheduled Nov. 27-29. The annual MVCTC sophomore open house is scheduled for 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 29.

For more information about sophomore career days or visiting MVCTC, call 937-854-8056.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.

What started almost 50 years ago as the Montgomery County JVS has transformed into the Miami Valley Career Technology Center. While the name has changed, the mission remains the same. MVCTC is dedicated to providing training for in-demand jobs and college-readiness skills for high school and adult students across Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties.