2 abandoned gas stations in Greenville come down

GREENVILLE — Two abandoned gas stations in Greenville have been demolished.

Demolition crews began dismantling the former Speedway stations — one on the corner of Martin and Ohio streets and one on North Broadway — early this week. The two stations have been abandoned for more than a decade.

At the Aug. 21 Greenville Council meeting, Safety/Service Director Curt Garrison said the city administration had scheduled an Aug. 30 meeting with officials from Speedway/Marathon to discuss the disposition of the abandoned properties as well as Speedway’s planned rebuilding and expansion at its Wagner Avenue location. He told council Speedway seemed hesitant regarding the possible demolition of the Martin Street site, saying they thought it might still be a viable building and location.

At the Sept. 4 council meeting, Mayor Steve Willman reported the city during the Aug. 30 meeting had reviewed Speedway’s plans for the Wagner Avenue location. However, Willman said the city had asked the officials they spoke with to relay to Speedway corporate executives that the city needed a “serious conversation” with them regarding the abandoned properties.

“If they want to build a new building in Greenville, we may have to have a serious talk and that may not happen if they don’t help us out and be a community partner with us,” Willman told council.

“Those places have been sitting there for 15 years at minimum, and they look horrible,” he added.

As demolition began on the properties, Garrison was asked if the city or Speedway was performing the demolition. He replied, “This is not a city project. I have no other information for you.”

Multiple queries to Speedway/Marathon to provide information on the cost of the demolition or the future disposition of the properties on Martin and North Broadway streets were not answered.

The former Speedway gas station on Martin Street, abandoned for more than a decade, was demolished earlier this week. Neither the City of Greenville nor Speedway provided information on the disposition of this property or that of the former gas station on North Broadway. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_IMG_1602-speedway.jpg The former Speedway gas station on Martin Street, abandoned for more than a decade, was demolished earlier this week. Neither the City of Greenville nor Speedway provided information on the disposition of this property or that of the former gas station on North Broadway. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.