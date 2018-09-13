DCCA opens Arts In Education series with pianist Alpin Hong

GREENVILLE – Nationally-known pianist Alpin Hong will open Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2018-19 Arts In Education series at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville with programs for junior high students on Sept. 20 and 21.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, Hong’s innovative outreach performances offer rare opportunity for in-depth interaction with a professional performing artist.

“Alpin understands that the arts provide students with qualities necessary for success in any field and through his delightful storytelling skills as well his amazing musicianship delivers context and connection to his young audiences,” Jordan said.

DCCA’s Arts In Education series annually presents professional performing artists to students in every grade in all local public schools at no cost to the students. Other programs in the series this school year include Kathakaar, The Spinning Storyteller for kindergarten through third grade students, a songwriting workshop with singer/guitarist Jonathon Kingham for high schoolers and troubadour Lee Murdock presenting the history of the Great Lakes through music for fourth through sixth graders. DCCA’s A.I.E. programs are free and open to the public.

