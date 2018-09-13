Greenville Tractor Supply showcases homemade, homegrown goods during fall farmers market

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Tractor Supply store is hosting a community Farmers Market on Sept. 22.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., local farmers, crafters and artisans will be on site selling homemade and homegrown goods at the store located at 1415 Wagner Ave.

According to store manager Don Sturdevant, there’s no better way to celebrate the fall harvest season in the Greenville area.

“Farmers markets are a great way to highlight skills, foster community relationships and support neighbors,” Sturdevant said. “We are excited to provide a platform for our customers to showcase their homemade and homegrown goods.”

Local goods for sale will be displayed in tented areas in front of the store. Participating vendors include:

• Farm Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Wagon

Tractor Supply’s Fall Farmers Market event will take place Sept. 22 at 1415 Wagner Ave. Contact the Greenville Tractor Supply store at 937-548-1462 for more information or details about participating in the event.