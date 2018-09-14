Drivers suffer minor injuries in rollover accident near Ansonia

ANSONIA – A two-vehicle accident in which both vehicles rolled resulted in minor injuries.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of Beamsville-Union City and Coletown-Lightsville roads in regards to a two-vehicle rollover accident with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, preliminary investigations revealed that a black Chevrolet 1500 was traveling northbound on Coletown-Lightsville Road when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

The Chevrolet traveled into the path of and struck a black Ford Explorer pulling a loaded utility trailer, traveling westbound on Beamsville-Union City Road, on the driver’s side, causing both vehicles to roll coming to rest off the road on the northwest side of the intersection.

The male driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet was treated and released on the scene by Ansonia Rescue for minor injuries. The male driver and sole occupant of the Ford Explorer was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue before being transported to Wayne Healthcare for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

